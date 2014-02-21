Rewolucja służb specjalnych

Spoglądając na sytuację na Ukrainie nie sposób pominąć najważniejszego wątku, który towarzyszył wszystkim większym rewolucjom w ostatnich stuleciach - gry operacyjnej wywiadów.



Po jednej stronie ludzie walczący o swoją wolność, po drugiej władza, którą wolność ogranicza. Ten układ nie jest jednak taki prosty. Każda rewolucja ma swojego "kierownika", bowiem nikt o zdrowych zmysłach, dysponujący wyszkolonymi specjalistami wywiadu, nie dałby takiej masie ludzi wolnej ręki do zdobywania "wolności".



Gdzieś tam, na ulicach Kijowa, walczy kilkunastu uczciwych, oddanych sprawie Ukraińców, którzy przewodniczą protestom. Każdy z nich ma przynajmniej jednego agenta prowadzącego (bez wiedzy o tym), podobnie do jednego "rewolucjonisty" w Polsce, który nie zdążył wysadzić budynku Sejmu RP - nagle bowiem jego "współpracownicy" okazali się szpiclami.



To co rozgrywa się na ulicach to tylko uzewnętrznienie konfliktu. Prawdziwa gra toczy się na górze. Zachód próbuje dorwać się do ukraińskiej gospodarki, w szczególności systemu finansowego, ukraińscy oligarchowie utrzymać swoje status quo i majątek... natomiast Rosja planuje nic innego jak pełne wchłonięcie. Dowodzi tego następny ruch prezydenta Ukrainy, który w swoim oświadczeniu informuje o zerwaniu stosunków dyplomatycznych z Niemcami i USA, wraz z natychmiastową likwidacją ich ambasad - od dziś rana.



Oświadczenie Prezydenta Ukrainy, które otrzymaliśmy 40 minut temu:





From: Yanukovych.F.Viktor@president.gov.ua

Statement By The President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych



This is the third month when our country and the entire Ukrainian people become hostages to the policy of double standards the U.S. and the EU. Ukraine's refusal to sign a disadvantage for themselves an association agreement with the EU in November 2013 was the starting point for the implementation of Western plans aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country.





We see that by the hands of the Ukrainian opposition, in our country, a scenario in which in 1999 the U.S., EU and NATO destroyed Yugoslavia, dissecting it into several individual states.



Ukrainian opposition leaders receive support (financial, political and media) and the ongoing consultation on its western curators. A striking example is Klitschko’s and Yatsenyuk’s meeting with Angela Merkel in Germany and Liovochkin’s visit to the United States to meet with the leadership of the country on February 17, which resulted in bloodshed in central Kiev next day, provoked radicalized elements, which resulted in numerous casualties on both sides. This provocation from the opposition side led to the virtual breakdown of all peace agreements previously reached between the government and protesters.



We see that when radical groups using "Molotov cocktails", batons, and more recently, military weapons, rampant in the streets of the capital, "our Western partners" pretend that nothing is happening. As soon as the government tries to restore order applying methods and tools that are under the Law, in the Western and the media they control begins mass hysteria about what is happening. Western politicians begin to sound ultimatums against legitimate authority, the requirements "to stop the violence against peaceful demonstrators", Hague Tribunal intimidation, threats of sanctions and isolation of Ukraine.



I am, Viktor Yanukovych, as President of Ukraine terminate diplomatic relations with the United States of America and Federal Republic of Germany immediately and declare all the workers of these countries embassies personas "non grata" in Ukraine, demanding them to leave the territory of our country immediately.



Such a drastic step would save the Ukrainian people from the civil war, because it is the government of the United States and Germany are the organizers of the conflict in Ukraine, which turned into a civil war de facto.

